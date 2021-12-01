A Detailed Analysis Of Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) has seen 2.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.41B, closed the last trade at $14.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -4.34% during that session. The DNUT stock price is -49.07% off its 52-week high price of $21.69 and 13.2% above the 52-week low of $12.63. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Sporting -4.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, Krispy Kreme Inc. shares have moved -30.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) have changed 14.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.78% from current levels.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.11 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $356.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 0.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.04% with a share float percentage of 30.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Krispy Kreme Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.8 million shares worth more than $39.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.56 million and represent 0.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.5 million shares of worth $7.06 million while later fund manager owns 0.23 million shares of worth $3.86 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.