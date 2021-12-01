5.23% Gain Drives SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $474.26M, closed the recent trade at $11.46 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 5.23% during that session. The SABS stock price is -12.57% off its 52-week high price of $12.90 and 36.3% above the 52-week low of $7.30. The 3-month trading volume is 581.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) trade information

Sporting 5.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the SABS stock price touched $11.46 or saw a rise of 5.21%. Year-to-date, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 7.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) have changed 37.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.50 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -100.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.98% from the levels at last check today.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (SABS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.78% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.40% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $14.4 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

SABS Dividends

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.67% with a share float percentage of 41.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 1.04 million shares worth more than $10.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Karpus Management Inc held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.55 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 24642.0 shares of worth $0.24 million while later fund manager owns 13956.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.