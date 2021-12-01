11.67% Gain Drives Paltalk Inc. (PALT) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) has a beta value of -0.45 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.57M, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 11.67% during that session. The PALT stock price is -278.11% off its 52-week high price of $15.20 and 71.64% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.82 million shares.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Sporting 11.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 11/30/21 when the PALT stock price touched $4.02 or saw a rise of 10.67%. Year-to-date, Paltalk Inc. shares have moved 175.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) have changed -25.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 32119.999999999996 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.51% from current levels.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.06% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.70% over the past 5 years.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.23% with a share float percentage of 8.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paltalk Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC with over 11805.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 6494.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68641.0 and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.