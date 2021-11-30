Why Should We Buy Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) Stock?

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $412.46M, closed the recent trade at $2.10 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The AXU stock price is -64.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 32.86% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 749.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the AXU stock price touched $2.10 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, Alexco Resource Corp. shares have moved -33.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) have changed 17.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.77% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.63 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.24% from the levels at last check today.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alexco Resource Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 130.00%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,625.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.8 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $622.25k and $522.39k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,957.00% for the current quarter and 3,345.70% for the next.

AXU Dividends

Alexco Resource Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.28% with a share float percentage of 31.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alexco Resource Corp. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jupiter Asset Management Limited with over 8.62 million shares worth more than $21.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Jupiter Asset Management Limited held 5.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 8.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.32 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.87% shares in the company for having 7.35 million shares of worth $11.02 million while later fund manager owns 4.83 million shares of worth $10.72 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.