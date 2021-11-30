When PG&E Corporation (PCG) Will Be A Good Investment?

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 4.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.02B, closed the recent trade at $12.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The PCG stock price is -4.89% off its 52-week high price of $12.87 and 32.84% above the 52-week low of $8.24. The 3-month trading volume is 16.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PG&E Corporation (PCG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the PCG stock price touched $12.27 or saw a rise of 2.0%. Year-to-date, PG&E Corporation shares have moved -0.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) have changed 5.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.04% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.50 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.43% from the levels at last check today.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PG&E Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.27%, compared to 2.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.60% and 23.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.50%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.37 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.72 billion and $4.75 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.70% for the current quarter and 8.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 92.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.50%.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.98% with a share float percentage of 101.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PG&E Corporation having a total of 567 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 173.26 million shares worth more than $1.66 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 160.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 6.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 91.37 million shares of worth $877.19 million while later fund manager owns 68.99 million shares of worth $662.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.