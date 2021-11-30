What Is So Great About Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.29B, closed the last trade at $18.28 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The NVTS stock price is -21.39% off its 52-week high price of $22.19 and 47.16% above the 52-week low of $9.66. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the NVTS stock price touched $18.28 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation shares have moved 68.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) have changed 52.21%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.41% from current levels.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 84.65% over the past 6 months, compared to 27.80% for the industry.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.65% with a share float percentage of 668.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 81 institutions that hold shares in the company.