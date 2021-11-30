Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks DouYu International Holdings Limited

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $890.96M, closed the recent trade at $2.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The DOYU stock price is -663.57% off its 52-week high price of $20.54 and 1.86% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the DOYU stock price touched $2.69 or saw a rise of 12.09%. Year-to-date, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have moved -75.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have changed -17.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.20 while the price target rests at a high of $30.63. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1038.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -613.75% from the levels at last check today.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DouYu International Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -153.33%, compared to 14.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -183.30% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $383.14 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $406.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -153.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 36.31%.

DOYU Dividends

DouYu International Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.28% with a share float percentage of 29.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DouYu International Holdings Limited having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 11.55 million shares worth more than $78.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 3.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Infini Master Fund, with the holding of over 8.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.52 million and represent 2.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 1.77 million shares of worth $7.14 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 million shares of worth $6.77 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.