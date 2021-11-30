Unity Software Inc. (U): What Is Good About Stock?

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.64B, closed the recent trade at $172.47 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 1.26% during that session. The U stock price is -21.76% off its 52-week high price of $210.00 and 55.93% above the 52-week low of $76.00. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Software Inc. (U) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Sporting 1.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the U stock price touched $172.47 or saw a rise of 7.57%. Year-to-date, Unity Software Inc. shares have moved 10.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have changed 15.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $177.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.01% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $130.00 while the price target rests at a high of $194.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.62% from the levels at last check today.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Unity Software Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.90%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $294.1 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $311.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $220.34 million and $234.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 33.50% for the current quarter and 32.50% for the next.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.98% with a share float percentage of 76.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Software Inc. having a total of 630 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 40.78 million shares worth more than $5.15 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 14.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with the holding of over 25.96 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.28 billion and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 7.42 million shares of worth $1.12 billion while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $505.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.