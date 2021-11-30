ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Dropped -14.98% In One Month

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.80B, closed the last trade at $18.50 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 5.35% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -72.22% off its 52-week high price of $31.86 and 23.08% above the 52-week low of $14.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 796.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting 5.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the TDUP stock price touched $18.50 or saw a rise of 6.09%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc. shares have moved -7.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed -14.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.22 while the price target rests at a high of $35.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -89.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.51% from current levels.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 4.00% for the industry.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61.85 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.41% with a share float percentage of 127.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 82 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 9.22 million shares worth more than $268.0 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Park West Asset Management LLC held 42.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 2.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.89 million and represent 10.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.23% shares in the company for having 1.13 million shares of worth $32.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.98 million shares of worth $23.02 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.53% of company’s outstanding stock.