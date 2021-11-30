Shares In First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) -80.52% Down, YTD

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 28.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.27M, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 18.52% during that session. The FWBI stock price is -1074.11% off its 52-week high price of $26.30 and 19.2% above the 52-week low of $1.81. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information

Sporting 18.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the FWBI stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 17.95%. Year-to-date, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have moved -80.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) have changed -25.00%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from the levels at last check today.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.39%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.20% and 55.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.00% over the past 5 years.

FWBI Dividends

First Wave BioPharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.64% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Wave BioPharma Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 86307.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 30693.0 shares of worth $86247.0 while later fund manager owns 6733.0 shares of worth $18919.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.