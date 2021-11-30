Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) Disappoints Wall Street With -4.14% Stock Price Loss

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) has a beta value of 0.14 and has seen 3.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.76M, closed the last trade at $4.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.14% during that session. The OCUP stock price is -231.18% off its 52-week high price of $13.81 and 19.66% above the 52-week low of $3.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) trade information

Sporting -4.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the OCUP stock price touched $4.17 or saw a rise of 24.18%. Year-to-date, Ocuphire Pharma Inc. shares have moved -35.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) have changed 2.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -595.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -187.77% from current levels.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ocuphire Pharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.03%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 82.70% and 92.60% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.60% over the past 5 years.

OCUP Dividends

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.87% with a share float percentage of 13.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ocuphire Pharma Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Marshall Wace LLP with over 0.33 million shares worth more than $1.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Marshall Wace LLP held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.63 million and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 79838.0 shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 37099.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.