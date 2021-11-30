NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) Gains 13.71%, Causing Bears To Win

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) has seen 29.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.25M, closed the recent trade at $1.99 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 13.71% during that session. The NLSP stock price is -269.35% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 14.07% above the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 66.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Sporting 13.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the NLSP stock price touched $1.99 or saw a rise of 27.37%. Year-to-date, NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares have moved -39.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) have changed -22.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -503.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -302.01% from the levels at last check today.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.71%, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.59% with a share float percentage of 1.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NLS Pharmaceutics AG having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 41997.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with the holding of over 10800.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33912.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.