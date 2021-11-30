Investor Confidence Shakens After Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Share Prices Gain $0.42

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) has seen 14.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.74M, closed the recent trade at $1.87 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 29.23% during that session. The GFAI stock price is -309.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.65 and 25.13% above the 52-week low of $1.40. The 3-month trading volume is 3.21 million shares.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) trade information

Sporting 29.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the GFAI stock price touched $1.87 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares have moved -80.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) have changed -40.08%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) estimates and forecasts

GFAI Dividends

Guardforce AI Co. Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.33% with a share float percentage of 36.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardforce AI Co. Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kepos Capital Lp with over 0.89 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Kepos Capital Lp held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.88 million and represent 3.53% of shares outstanding.