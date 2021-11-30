Investor Confidence Dwindles After Regis Corporation. (NYSE: RGS) Shares Drop By About -0.1

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $127.00M, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -3.46% during that session. The RGS stock price is -415.77% off its 52-week high price of $14.39 and 8.24% above the 52-week low of $2.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Sporting -3.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the RGS stock price touched $2.79 or saw a rise of 6.69%. Year-to-date, Regis Corporation shares have moved -69.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) have changed 0.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.17.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regis Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 86.05%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.90% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 121.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 34.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.24% with a share float percentage of 114.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regis Corporation having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP with over 10.66 million shares worth more than $133.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP held 29.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv, with the holding of over 5.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.12 million and represent 15.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.17% shares in the company for having 1.85 million shares of worth $21.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.64 million shares of worth $14.97 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.58% of company’s outstanding stock.