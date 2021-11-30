IM Cannabis Corp. Shares Are Up -24.85% Since The Beginning Of The Year

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) has seen 2.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $356.18M, closed the last trade at $4.08 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 4.88% during that session. The IMCC stock price is -722.3% off its 52-week high price of $33.55 and 44.61% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 186.99K shares.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

Sporting 4.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the IMCC stock price touched $4.08 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, IM Cannabis Corp. shares have moved -47.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) have changed 43.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 13200.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IM Cannabis Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.73%, compared to 14.30% for the industry.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.93% with a share float percentage of 13.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IM Cannabis Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. with over 0.92 million shares worth more than $6.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.65 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.72% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $23.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.24 million shares of worth $1.03 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.