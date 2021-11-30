How Is The Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) has a beta value of 3.05 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.04M, closed the last trade at $5.23 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 11.04% during that session. The TKAT stock price is -1317.02% off its 52-week high price of $74.11 and 79.92% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 million shares.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

Sporting 11.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the TKAT stock price touched $5.23 or saw a rise of 6.27%. Year-to-date, Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares have moved 253.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) have changed -15.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -423.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 80.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.88% from current levels.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -34.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $304k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -87.20% for the current quarter and 42.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.10% over the past 5 years.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.75% with a share float percentage of 1.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Takung Art Co. Ltd. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays PLC with over 23764.0 shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Barclays PLC held 0.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paloma Partners Management Co, with the holding of over 20111.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.