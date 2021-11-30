How Is The NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) has a beta value of -3.69 and has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.91M, closed the recent trade at $3.87 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 9.32% during that session. The NUZE stock price is -274.68% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 50.9% above the 52-week low of $1.90. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Sporting 9.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the NUZE stock price touched $3.87 or saw a rise of 4.91%. Year-to-date, NuZee Inc. shares have moved -66.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) have changed 72.66%.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.26% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.00% over the past 5 years.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.40% with a share float percentage of 8.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuZee Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $1.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.54 million and represent 1.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 27272.0 shares of worth $59998.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.