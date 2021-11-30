How Is BIMI International Medical Inc.(NASDAQ: BIMI) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 7.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.06M, closed the last trade at $0.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The BIMI stock price is -222.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.81 and 39.08% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.92 million shares.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

Sporting -3.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the BIMI stock price touched $0.87 or saw a rise of 12.12%. Year-to-date, BIMI International Medical Inc. shares have moved -47.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) have changed -7.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 36350.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1336.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1336.78% from current levels.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.10% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.80% over the past 5 years.

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.57% with a share float percentage of 6.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BIMI International Medical Inc. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 86865.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.