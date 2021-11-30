HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected To Rise 32.93% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 9.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $298.64M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.88% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -885.71% off its 52-week high price of $11.04 and 1.79% above the 52-week low of $1.10. The 3-month trading volume is 9.76 million shares.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Sporting -5.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the HEXO stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 14.5%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -69.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) have changed -32.12%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.81 while the price target rests at a high of $4.03. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -259.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.68% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HEXO Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 14.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.40% over the past 5 years.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 13 and December 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.34% with a share float percentage of 16.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.18 million shares worth more than $76.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 4.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 4.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.69 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.35% shares in the company for having 13.22 million shares of worth $24.32 million while later fund manager owns 1.78 million shares of worth $3.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.