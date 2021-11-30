Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : NuCana plc (NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 0.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.64M, closed the recent trade at $2.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The NCNA stock price is -184.73% off its 52-week high price of $7.83 and 31.64% above the 52-week low of $1.88. The 3-month trading volume is 1.89 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NuCana plc (NCNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$19.06.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Sporting -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the NCNA stock price touched $2.75 or saw a rise of 6.46%. Year-to-date, NuCana plc shares have moved -37.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) have changed 16.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.62, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.20 while the price target rests at a high of $16.35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -494.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.09% from the levels at last check today.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NuCana plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.65%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.60% and -10.50% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.20% over the past 5 years.

NCNA Dividends

NuCana plc is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.18% with a share float percentage of 36.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NuCana plc having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sofinnova Investments, Inc. with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $20.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sofinnova Investments, Inc. held 15.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.44 million and represent 7.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.71% shares in the company for having 2.98 million shares of worth $7.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $1.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.