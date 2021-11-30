Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Shares Have Inclined 1.38% Year To Date

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.11M, closed the last trade at $7.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -3.93% during that session. The GTEC stock price is -259.95% off its 52-week high price of $26.42 and 30.65% above the 52-week low of $5.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Sporting -3.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the GTEC stock price touched $7.34 or saw a rise of 41.75%. Year-to-date, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares have moved 1.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) have changed 26.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 38090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -90.74% from current levels.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.99%, compared to 20.00% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.97 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 1.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 26900.0 shares worth more than $0.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 11303.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70982.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.