Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA): What Are The Positives?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) has seen 3.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.94B, closed the last trade at $12.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.17% during that session. The DNA stock price is -31.73% off its 52-week high price of $15.86 and 26.08% above the 52-week low of $8.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.48 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Sporting -0.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the DNA stock price touched $12.04 or saw a rise of 12.37%. Year-to-date, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares have moved 18.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) have changed -15.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -32.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.28% from current levels.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 21.99% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.60% for the industry.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.31% with a share float percentage of 80.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 114.89 million shares worth more than $1.33 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 66.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 91.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 52.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 11.49% shares in the company for having 19.82 million shares of worth $273.97 million while later fund manager owns 15.8 million shares of worth $218.41 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 9.16% of company’s outstanding stock.