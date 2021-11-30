Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) Forecast To Gain 42.82% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $260.83M, closed the last trade at $8.68 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 11.57% during that session. The ESPR stock price is -354.95% off its 52-week high price of $39.49 and 19.7% above the 52-week low of $6.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.79.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Sporting 11.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the ESPR stock price touched $8.68 or saw a rise of 13.37%. Year-to-date, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -66.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) have changed -1.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -245.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.83% from current levels.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.91%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.10% and 34.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -61.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.53 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -45.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.90%.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.45% with a share float percentage of 110.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Esperion Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 4.12 million shares worth more than $115.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Wasatch Advisors Inc held 14.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, with the holding of over 3.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.9 million and represent 14.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.07% shares in the company for having 1.72 million shares of worth $36.33 million while later fund manager owns 1.32 million shares of worth $37.05 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.67% of company’s outstanding stock.