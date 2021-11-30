Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $141.82M, closed the last trade at $0.40 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.77% during that session. The ESGC stock price is -557.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.63 and 17.5% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) trade information

Sporting 2.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days. Year-to-date, Eros STX Global Corporation shares have moved -78.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) have changed -51.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -775.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -775.0% from current levels.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -66.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.32% over the past 5 years.

ESGC Dividends

Eros STX Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.03% with a share float percentage of 36.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eros STX Global Corporation having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 74.34 million shares worth more than $135.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. held 40.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.41 million and represent 4.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 3.87 million shares of worth $7.01 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $3.92 million as of Feb 27, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.