Can Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has a beta value of 0.20 and has seen 65.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.40M, closed the recent trade at $4.43 per share which meant it gained $2.23 on the day or 101.29% during that session. The CPIX stock price is 11.06% off its 52-week high price of $3.94 and 50.34% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) trade information

Sporting 101.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the CPIX stock price touched $4.43 or saw a rise of 6.93%. Year-to-date, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -25.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have changed -16.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 3990.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -91.87% from the levels at last check today.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.34% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.19 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $9.25 million and $10.26 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and 18.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 27.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CPIX Dividends

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.05% with a share float percentage of 35.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $2.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 5.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.0 million and represent 4.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $0.8 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $0.53 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.09% of company’s outstanding stock.