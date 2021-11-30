Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) has a beta value of 7.47 and has seen 3.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.74M, closed the last trade at $9.83 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 11.96% during that session. The BTBT stock price is -235.71% off its 52-week high price of $33.00 and 59.61% above the 52-week low of $3.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.21 million shares.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Sporting 11.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the BTBT stock price touched $9.83 or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, Bit Digital Inc. shares have moved -55.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) have changed -2.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.42% from current levels.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bit Digital Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,685.71%, compared to 9.90% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.40% over the past 5 years.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.34% with a share float percentage of 24.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Digital Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 0.98 million shares worth more than $6.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 1.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.66 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 0.83 million shares of worth $5.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $3.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.