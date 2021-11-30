Arrival Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 2.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.66B, closed the last trade at $9.66 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -284.89% off its 52-week high price of $37.18 and 8.18% above the 52-week low of $8.87. The 3-month trading volume is 2.76 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the ARVL stock price touched $9.66 or saw a rise of 9.3%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -65.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed -40.26%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.81 while the price target rests at a high of $19.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.96% from current levels.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.44% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.14% with a share float percentage of 42.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.55 million shares worth more than $275.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 11.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.91 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 6.38 million shares of worth $100.04 million while later fund manager owns 4.82 million shares of worth $75.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.