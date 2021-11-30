Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR): What Makes The Stock Good?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the recent trade at $6.19 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The ACHR stock price is -200.48% off its 52-week high price of $18.60 and 15.99% above the 52-week low of $5.20. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the ACHR stock price touched $6.19 or saw a rise of 1.59%. Year-to-date, Archer Aviation Inc. shares have moved -39.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) have changed 7.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -142.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -61.55% from the levels at last check today.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.81% over the past 6 months.

ACHR Dividends

Archer Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.