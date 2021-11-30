An In-Depth Look At The Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) Stock

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ) has seen 8.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.32B, closed the last trade at $25.30 per share which meant it gained $1.43 on the day or 5.99% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -81.82% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 44.07% above the 52-week low of $14.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.06.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting 5.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the HTZ stock price touched $25.30 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock shares have moved -6.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed -11.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.63, which means that the shares’ value could drop -52.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.63 while the price target rests at a high of $16.63. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 34.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 34.27% from current levels.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -43.30%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.35 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.35 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.84 billion and $2.33 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -52.50% for the current quarter and -42.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.50% over the past 5 years.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are iShares Russell 2000 ETF with over 3.14 million shares worth more than $3.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.5 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.