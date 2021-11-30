An In-Depth Look At First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has seen 4.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.09B, closed the recent trade at $12.50 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 1.87% during that session. The AG stock price is -92.08% off its 52-week high price of $24.01 and 19.52% above the 52-week low of $10.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Sporting 1.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the AG stock price touched $12.50 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have moved -8.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) have changed -6.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.87 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.04% from the levels at last check today.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that First Majestic Silver Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.56%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.80%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 250.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.16%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.79% with a share float percentage of 40.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First Majestic Silver Corp. having a total of 283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 26.11 million shares worth more than $295.09 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 7.86 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.24 million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.09% shares in the company for having 13.07 million shares of worth $147.67 million while later fund manager owns 11.17 million shares of worth $126.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.35% of company’s outstanding stock.