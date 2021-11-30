An In-Depth Look At CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $170.81M, closed the last trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.55% during that session. The CBAT stock price is -377.11% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 13.43% above the 52-week low of $1.74. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Sporting 2.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the CBAT stock price touched $2.01 or saw a rise of 6.94%. Year-to-date, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. shares have moved -60.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) have changed -9.46%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -397.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -397.51% from current levels.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.42% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.30%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2011.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 54.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.76% with a share float percentage of 9.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBAK Energy Technology Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 1.08 million shares worth more than $5.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, State Street Corporation held 1.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.99 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $1.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.