Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) Shares Gain $21.71 After Investor Confidence Raised

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) has seen 18.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.06B, closed the last trade at $46.83 per share which meant it gained $21.71 on the day or 86.43% during that session. The ADGI stock price is -27.06% off its 52-week high price of $59.50 and 62.89% above the 52-week low of $17.38. The 3-month trading volume is 596.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Sporting 86.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the ADGI stock price touched $46.83 or saw a rise of 12.83%. Year-to-date, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 124.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 133.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) have changed 44.31%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.13% from current levels.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) estimates and forecasts

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.