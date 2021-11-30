20.36% Gain Drives GBS Inc. (GBS) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.95 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 20.36% during that session. The GBS stock price is -630.26% off its 52-week high price of $14.24 and 20.51% above the 52-week low of $1.55. The 3-month trading volume is 764.77K shares.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) trade information

Sporting 20.36% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the GBS stock price touched $1.95 or saw a fall of -0.52%. Year-to-date, GBS Inc. shares have moved -78.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS) have changed -22.49%.

GBS Inc. (GBS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.73% over the past 6 months.

GBS Dividends

GBS Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GBS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.31% with a share float percentage of 3.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GBS Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.67% shares in the company for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 66898.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.