-1.99% Fall Drives On Holding AG (ONON) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has seen 1.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.10B, closed the last trade at $42.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.86 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The ONON stock price is -32.24% off its 52-week high price of $55.87 and 33.49% above the 52-week low of $28.10. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/29/21 when the ONON stock price touched $42.25 or saw a rise of 9.61%. Year-to-date, On Holding AG shares have moved 20.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) have changed 25.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.21 while the price target rests at a high of $55.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.66% from current levels.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.47% with a share float percentage of 32.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with On Holding AG having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company.