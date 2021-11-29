Why Invest In Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Stock?

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.06B, closed the last trade at $10.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.69 on the day or -6.13% during that session. The ATEC stock price is -83.16% off its 52-week high price of $19.36 and 12.02% above the 52-week low of $9.30. The 3-month trading volume is 963.73K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) trade information

Sporting -6.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the ATEC stock price touched $10.57 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares have moved -27.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have changed -10.12%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.56, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.91% from current levels.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -117.74%, compared to 17.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 64.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.38 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $41.16 million and $43.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.00% for the current quarter and 55.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -8.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

ATEC Dividends

Alphatec Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.60% with a share float percentage of 71.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alphatec Holdings Inc. having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.97 million shares worth more than $76.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 3.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.12 million and represent 3.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $25.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $19.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.