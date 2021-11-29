Why Buy Stock In Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 4.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $271.87B, closed the recent trade at $61.82 per share which meant it gained $0.57 on the day or 0.93% during that session. The XOM stock price is -7.38% off its 52-week high price of $66.38 and 38.58% above the 52-week low of $37.97. The 3-month trading volume is 20.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Sporting 0.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the XOM stock price touched $61.82 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Exxon Mobil Corporation shares have moved 48.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) have changed -4.49%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $111.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.12% from the levels at last check today.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exxon Mobil Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,639.39%, compared to 21.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5,633.30% and 147.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.91 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $86.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $46.54 billion and $54.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 91.00% for the current quarter and 57.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -265.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 31 and February 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.48 at a share yield of 5.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.45% with a share float percentage of 53.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exxon Mobil Corporation having a total of 3,254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 352.99 million shares worth more than $20.76 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 263.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.49 billion and represent 6.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 119.57 million shares of worth $7.54 billion while later fund manager owns 97.66 million shares of worth $5.74 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.