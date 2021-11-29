Why Acquire Shares Of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG)?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.38B, closed the last trade at $20.55 per share which meant it lost -$1.59 on the day or -7.18% during that session. The NOG stock price is -35.62% off its 52-week high price of $27.87 and 71.87% above the 52-week low of $5.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 969.84K shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) trade information

Sporting -7.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the NOG stock price touched $20.55 or saw a rise of 7.68%. Year-to-date, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have moved 134.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG) have changed -11.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.51.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -109.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.39% from current levels.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 121.98%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 68.60% and 46.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $195.91 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $209.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $47.32 million and $50.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 314.00% for the current quarter and 319.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -978.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (AMEX:NOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.99% with a share float percentage of 70.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Northern Oil and Gas Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 4.39 million shares worth more than $53.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital World Investors held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P., with the holding of over 3.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.06 million and represent 5.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.28% shares in the company for having 4.39 million shares of worth $53.09 million while later fund manager owns 1.79 million shares of worth $25.97 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.