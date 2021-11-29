When Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Will Be A Good Investment?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the last trade at $14.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -2.29% during that session. The TRQ stock price is -50.97% off its 52-week high price of $21.89 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $9.50. The 3-month trading volume is 756.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) trade information

Sporting -2.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the TRQ stock price touched $14.50 or saw a rise of 6.99%. Year-to-date, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares have moved 16.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) have changed 10.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.07, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.07 while the price target rests at a high of $14.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 0.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.55% from current levels.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.90% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $253.77 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $285.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018. Year-ago sales stood $224.54 million and $237.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.00% for the current quarter and 20.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 370.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

TRQ Dividends

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.10% with a share float percentage of 75.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. having a total of 168 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pentwater Capital Management Lp with over 18.72 million shares worth more than $276.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Pentwater Capital Management Lp held 9.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 11.51 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $169.82 million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory Global Natural Resources Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 4.66 million shares of worth $77.85 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 million shares of worth $45.68 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.