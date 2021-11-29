Shares In cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) -49.49% Down, YTD

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 14.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.35M, closed the recent trade at $1.79 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 19.88% during that session. The YCBD stock price is -281.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.83 and 25.7% above the 52-week low of $1.33. The 3-month trading volume is 212.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Sporting 19.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the YCBD stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, cbdMD Inc. shares have moved -49.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) have changed -20.74%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.62% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.40 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -179.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.08% from the levels at last check today.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that cbdMD Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -132.14%, compared to 25.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 71.40% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.25 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.7 million and $11.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.80% for the current quarter and 10.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.60% over the past 5 years.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 20 and December 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.33% with a share float percentage of 35.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with cbdMD Inc. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 1.55 million shares worth more than $3.22 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.11 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 1.67 million shares of worth $5.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.13 million shares of worth $2.0 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.