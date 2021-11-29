Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Estimation And Forecast

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has a beta value of 3.68 and has seen 1.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $812.80M, closed the last trade at $9.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -3.31% during that session. The MCRB stock price is -232.19% off its 52-week high price of $31.06 and 42.14% above the 52-week low of $5.41. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.46.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Sporting -3.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the MCRB stock price touched $9.35 or saw a rise of 6.03%. Year-to-date, Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -61.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have changed 51.05%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -242.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.13% from current levels.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.54%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.80% and -108.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.32 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.70% over the past 5 years.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.57% with a share float percentage of 99.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seres Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 214 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 14.38 million shares worth more than $342.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 15.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 12.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.12 million and represent 14.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.14% shares in the company for having 5.63 million shares of worth $134.31 million while later fund manager owns 4.66 million shares of worth $111.02 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.08% of company’s outstanding stock.