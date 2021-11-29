Nektar Therapeutics Shares Are Down -31.98% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06B, closed the recent trade at $10.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -2.10% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -143.62% off its 52-week high price of $26.75 and -0.18% below the 52-week low of $11.00. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting -2.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the NKTR stock price touched $10.98 or saw a rise of 8.19%. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved -34.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed -29.59%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -391.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.93% from the levels at last check today.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nektar Therapeutics shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.27%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.10% and -32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.82 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $30.03 million and $23.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.40% for the current quarter and 22.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 1.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.30%.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.90% with a share float percentage of 92.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nektar Therapeutics having a total of 337 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 35.67 million shares worth more than $640.65 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 19.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.44 million and represent 10.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 18.83% shares in the company for having 34.75 million shares of worth $548.7 million while later fund manager owns 11.38 million shares of worth $179.75 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.17% of company’s outstanding stock.