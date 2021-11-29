Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2021

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 3.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.15B, closed the recent trade at $37.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The LVS stock price is -77.32% off its 52-week high price of $66.76 and 5.47% above the 52-week low of $35.59. The 3-month trading volume is 9.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the LVS stock price touched $37.65 or saw a rise of 8.57%. Year-to-date, Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares have moved -36.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have changed -6.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $68.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -80.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.38% from the levels at last check today.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.34%, compared to 15.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.60% and 145.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 61.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.51 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $586 million and $1.15 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 158.30% for the current quarter and 68.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -163.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.75%.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and January 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.18% with a share float percentage of 74.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Las Vegas Sands Corp. having a total of 972 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.17 million shares worth more than $1.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 2.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 10.76 million shares of worth $641.07 million while later fund manager owns 6.58 million shares of worth $392.24 million as of Dec 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.