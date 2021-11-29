Investor Confidence Shakens After Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) Share Prices Loss -$0.06

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) has a beta value of -0.81 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.11M, closed the recent trade at $2.90 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.03% during that session. The EVK stock price is -186.21% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $1.90. The 3-month trading volume is 122.28K shares.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

Sporting -2.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the EVK stock price touched $2.90 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Ever-Glory International Group Inc. shares have moved -2.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) have changed 6.86%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 31.56% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.70% over the past 5 years.

EVK Dividends

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.37% with a share float percentage of 5.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ever-Glory International Group Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 44502.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 55000.0 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 16500.0 shares of worth $47850.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.