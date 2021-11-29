Investor Confidence Dwindles After Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) Shares Drop By About -0.42

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.48M, closed the last trade at $3.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -11.02% during that session. The GAME stock price is -295.28% off its 52-week high price of $13.40 and 14.45% above the 52-week low of $2.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 517.23K shares.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Sporting -11.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the GAME stock price touched $3.39 or saw a rise of 21.16%. Year-to-date, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares have moved -58.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) have changed -11.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -312.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -312.98% from current levels.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.84% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.20% over the past 5 years.

GAME Dividends

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.84% with a share float percentage of 7.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Engine Gaming and Media Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 0.58 million shares worth more than $6.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is P.A.W. Capital Partners, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 million and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.