How Will Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) Perform In Months To Come?

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 3.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $847.16M, closed the recent trade at $86.10 per share which meant it gained $46.29 on the day or 116.28% during that session. The KRYS stock price is -1.38% off its 52-week high price of $87.29 and 54.87% above the 52-week low of $38.86. The 3-month trading volume is 155.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.73.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) trade information

Sporting 116.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the KRYS stock price touched $86.10 or saw a rise of 16.4%. Year-to-date, Krystal Biotech Inc. shares have moved -33.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) have changed -25.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $96.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $74.00 while the price target rests at a high of $123.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.05% from the levels at last check today.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Krystal Biotech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.18%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -37.70% and -8.10% for the next quarter.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

KRYS Dividends

Krystal Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.75% with a share float percentage of 99.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Krystal Biotech Inc. having a total of 194 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 1.98 million shares worth more than $103.5 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Redmile Group, LLC held 8.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.9 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.32 million and represent 8.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.09% shares in the company for having 1.35 million shares of worth $70.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.71 million shares of worth $41.64 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.