How Is The InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.53M, closed the recent trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 10.12% during that session. The INM stock price is -247.03% off its 52-week high price of $6.42 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $1.25. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) trade information

Sporting 10.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the INM stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 7.04%. Year-to-date, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -48.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) have changed 12.00%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -305.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -305.41% from the levels at last check today.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.84%, compared to 17.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $600k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

INM Dividends

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.60% with a share float percentage of 7.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 17942.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31398.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 4383.0 shares of worth $7670.0 while later fund manager owns 3060.0 shares of worth $5355.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.