How Is The Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) has a beta value of 6.73 and has seen 7.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.10M, closed the last trade at $13.07 per share which meant it gained $1.12 on the day or 9.37% during that session. The APVO stock price is -295.94% off its 52-week high price of $51.75 and 51.19% above the 52-week low of $6.38. The 3-month trading volume is 2.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.29.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Sporting 9.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the APVO stock price touched $13.07 or saw a rise of 40.81%. Year-to-date, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -64.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 61.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) have changed -10.48%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36.00 while the price target rests at a high of $69.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -427.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.44% from current levels.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.96% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 178.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.4 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.37 million and $2.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.30% for the current quarter and 50.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.00% over the past 5 years.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.58% with a share float percentage of 37.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 1.76 million shares worth more than $27.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Tang Capital Management, LLC held 35.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 0.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.34 million and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 66078.0 shares of worth $1.48 million while later fund manager owns 62672.0 shares of worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.