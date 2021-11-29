How Is Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited.(NASDAQ: EDTK) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.15M, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.38% during that session. The EDTK stock price is -302.33% off its 52-week high price of $5.19 and 13.18% above the 52-week low of $1.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 310.16K shares.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) trade information

Sporting 2.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the EDTK stock price touched $1.29 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited shares have moved -57.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) have changed 2.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -45.34% over the past 6 months.

EDTK Dividends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 0.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 12554.0 shares worth more than $43562.0. As of Mar 30, 2021, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 12292.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42653.0 and represent 0.10% of shares outstanding.