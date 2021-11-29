How Is REE Automotive Ltd.(NASDAQ: REE) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28B, closed the last trade at $4.32 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 9.37% during that session. The REE stock price is -285.65% off its 52-week high price of $16.66 and 21.3% above the 52-week low of $3.40. The 3-month trading volume is 1.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Sporting 9.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the REE stock price touched $4.32 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, REE Automotive Ltd. shares have moved -58.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) have changed 6.67%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -362.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.74% from current levels.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -56.54% over the past 6 months, compared to 16.60% for the industry.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $170k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.54% with a share float percentage of 6.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REE Automotive Ltd. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF with over 26595.0 shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund, with the holding of over 15296.0 shares as of Aug 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91776.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.