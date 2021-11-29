Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has seen 4.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $652.32M, closed the last trade at $3.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -3.30% during that session. The FSM stock price is -179.83% off its 52-week high price of $9.85 and -0.85% below the 52-week low of $3.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.80 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting -3.30% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/26/21 when the FSM stock price touched $3.52 or saw a rise of 11.78%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved -57.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -30.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 188.24%, compared to 4.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 66.70% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.75% over the past 5 years.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.34% with a share float percentage of 27.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 232 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.28 million shares worth more than $112.57 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 6.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 4.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.12 million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 9.52 million shares of worth $52.83 million while later fund manager owns 9.36 million shares of worth $51.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.